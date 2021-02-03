ANIMAL CRUELTY: Capital Area Humane Society investigating severe case of abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight a dog is fighting for it’s life. The Capital Area Humane Society reported a heartbreaking case of animal abuse.

WARNING. Some of these images may be hard to look at.







Capital Area Humane Society CEO, Julia Willson, says the dog was found in horrible conditions, covered in urine and feces, with several wounds and suffering from starvation.

“When we get cases like this we’re not talking about an instant fix or an instant turn around for this animal,” she said. “We’re talking about months and months of rehabilitation.”

So much so that his odds of surviving remain in question.

“We’re still in that window where we just don’t know what direction he’s going to go,” Willson said.

Willson says it’s far from the only case seen in our community. “We frequently see animals that are victim of neglect, animals that aren’t being cared properly.” The hope is that the person responsible for this behavior is punished.

“It’s really important that we hold people like this accountable. this can’t be tolerated in our community,” she said.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of conviction. People are urged to call the Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.

The capital area humane society set up a donation page for funds that will go toward covering the medical costs tied to this case. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.