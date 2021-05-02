Animals stolen from Preuss Pets in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Two animals were stolen from Preuss Pets on Friday by two different people. Owners of the popular pet store are asking the community for help in finding one of those animals.

The incident happened around 4 pm on Friday and it was caught on camera. General store manager, Kirbay Preuss says a snake was stolen but they need help identifying a man that took a gecko.

Lansing police are looking for the man in the picture below. You can see he’s also with a woman and two children.

The gecko was taken right out of its tank. After reviewing the footage the managers believe it was planned. The gecko was one out of two of its kind in the store, and it goes for nearly $200.

“For the sake of the animals’ health, and for your own personal integrity just return the animal do what’s right you know stealing is wrong,” said Sean Murphy, Operations Manager of Preuss Pets.

The snake that was stolen was taken the same day by someone else but the stores’ main concern is the gecko.

The operations manager says this gecko needs a lot of care and it’s health could be at risk if its not in the right environment.

“They require specialized feeding, it’s not a common pet that you would keep so time is of the essence to help us find them in hopes that they’ll survive,” said Preuss.

Store managers also say they plan on getting extra security for the cages, and rearranging them. As well as training the staff more on keeping an eye out for thieves.

Anyone with more information about the whereabouts of this gecko should contact Lansing Police at (517) 351-4220.