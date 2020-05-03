Ann Arbor sub shop feeding health care workers: Things that give us hope amid coronavirus crisis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – After the University of Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2013, former head coach John Beilein had a sub sandwich-themed celebration with his family.

“It was crazy,” he said at the time. “The whole thing was a knock-down, drag-out party.”

Flash forward to 2020, and the Ann Arbor sandwich game is still strong, but for a different, more altruistic reason. DiBella’s Subs, 904 W. Eisenhower Parkway in Ann Arbor’s Cranbrook Village, is feeding local health care workers toiling through the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MLive, the business has donated subs to workers at Packard Health, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and Michigan Medicine this past week, according to a news release.

“Some medical staff got emotional when the subs were delivered, because they were truly touched by the nice gesture,” spokeswoman Lucy Wang said in the release.

DiBella’s is offering a 50% discount to any customer who wants to donate a tray of subs to first responders, health care workers, military and other essential workers in its “Pay It Forward” initiative. The store will match the order amount and take care of the delivery.

DiBella’s has received more than 60 discounted orders around the greater Detroit area, feeding more than 250 people, the release states.