Another Michigan city faces a lead-water problem

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WLNS)—The City of Hamtramck handed out nearly 1,000 cases of bottled water, and 1,300 water filters to its residents on Tuesday.

The extra water precaution is in response to the city discovering lead in the public drinking water.

Senator Adam Hollier, D-Detroit obtained 1,000 bottles of water through Ice Mountain, and the cases were delivered by Great Lakes Wine and Spirits, Michigan’s largest wine and spirits distributor.

“Having clean water to drink, cook with and bathe in is a necessity and I want to thank the City of Hamtramck for quickly reacting to these rising lead levels and providing water filters to residents,” Hollier said. “I want to thank Ice Mountain for generously donating 1,000 cases of bottled water and Great Lakes Wine and Spirits for hauling the water from Grand Rapids. As we saw with the Flint water crisis, lead leaching into water pipes isn’t solved in a day and I pledge to continue working with the city to solve this problem and protect the health of Hamtramck residents.”

“I want to thank our residents for their patience and our entire community for its outpouring of support over the last week,” said Hamtramck City Manager Kathleen Angerer. “Knowing we have generous neighbors like Great Lakes Wine and Spirits and a compassionate senator in Adam Hollier who are so willing to step up and lend a hand helps make trying times like these a little less difficult.”

Great Lakes Wine and Spirits added the issue hits home due to many of its employees live in the Hamtramck area.

“At Great Lakes Wine and Spirits, we pride ourselves in stepping up to help the communities we call home,” said Lew Cooper III, co-CEO of Great Lakes Wine and Spirits. “Our warehouse is in Highland Park and many of our employees live in and around Hamtramck, so this issue hits especially close to home for the Great Lakes Wine and Spirits family. We’re glad we could help the city and Sen. Hollier and we stand ready to answer the call if additional cases of bottled water are needed.”