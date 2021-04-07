Another Michigan man has been charged in the January 6th riots

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The US Capital is seen as National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard on February 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Taylor is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is the seventh man from Michigan to face such charges.

The evidence against 25-year-old Jeramiah Caplinger includes social media activity and an interview he gave our media partners at MLive about his participation in the riot.

Caplinger told MLive he and other supporters of then-President Donald Trump were outraged about the events of 2020, including lockdowns and protests against police brutality. He said being told the election was stolen from Trump was a step too far.

“When I heard that President Trump had tweeted to be there, it’ll be wild, I was like ‘Oh, that sounds interesting,’ ” he told MLive. Click here to see that article from February 15th, but only MLive subscribers can read it in its entirety.

Photos and video from January 6th show Caplinger making a risky climb up a wall at the Capitol while wearing a hat supporting Donald Trump. He described his experience inside the Capitol for MLive. He started to have misgivings when he saw people breaking things and urinating inside the Capitol building and decided to leave. He drove back home to Michigan after Trump posted videos on Twitter urging his followers to disperse.

Caplinger was arrested on Tuesday and released on bond. He faces three federal charges.