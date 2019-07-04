Apple recalls 458,000 laptops due to fire hazard

Fourth of July fireworks are no treat for cautious canines and scaredy-cats.

Every year, animal shelters see a surge in lost animals around the days leading up to the Fourth of July and for the days immediately following the celebration.

Many pets panic from fireworks and escape from homes, yards or kennels.

John Dinon of the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter reminds pet owners that “if your pet is stressed or frightened by fireworks, keep them indoors in an interior room with no windows.”

Staying with your pet if possible when you hear fireworks and finding simple ways to distract them from the noise can help.

Holly Guild of the Capital Area Humane Society urges pet owners to not bring their pets to fireworks shows. “The noise and bright lights can panic a dog and, in some cases, cause the pet to escape.”

Guild adds, your pets should have current licenses and identification tags at all times. Even writing contact information on a collar with a felt pen is helpful.

Microchipping a pet is another way to ensure their identification, and make sure if your pet is already microchipped that the registered contact information is up to date.

It’s good advice to keep your pet on a leash if you must take them outside during “Fireworks Season”. Talk to your veterinarian if your pet has severe anxiety about fireworks, as they may have additional recommendations.

If you do lose your pet, always start by contacting your county’s Animal Control Department to file a lost pet report and visit the local shelter to see if your pet has been brought in.