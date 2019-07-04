458,000 Apple laptops are being recalled by the company because the batteries can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to the company website and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating which include five reports of minor burns, one report of smoke inhalation and 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.
The recalled laptop computers have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.
Only certain MacBook Pro 15-inch laptop computers are included in this recall. Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number. About 432,000 were sold in the United States and about 26,000 were sold in Canada.
The laptop’s serial number which can be found on the underside of the laptop and that number can be checked on either the 15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program webpage or by contacting Apple at 1-800-275-2273.
While this recall does not extend the standard warranty coverage of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple will replace affected batteries for free, according to information on the company’s website.
Apple recalls 458,000 laptops due to fire hazard
458,000 Apple laptops are being recalled by the company because the batteries can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to the company website and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.