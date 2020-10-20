Archaeologists discover giant cat geoglyph in Peru

NAZCA LINES, Peru (WLNS) – Archaeologists have discovered a 121-foot geoglyph of a cat among Peru’s famous Nazca Lines.

The image is 121 feet long and dates back to the late Paracas period, about 2,100 years ago.

Other geoglyphs from that culture include huge depictions of animals and plants on flat land that can only be seen in their entirety from the sky.

This newly-discovered cat geoglyph was made on the side of a hill, so it had faded over time due to erosion.

Researchers noticed the lines during some remodeling work, and were able to restore the original image. Depictions of cats like this one were common on ceramics and textiles dating to that time period.

The purpose of the geoglyphs is unclear, but may have been astronomical.