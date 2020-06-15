Armed man in street leads to fatal shooting in Delta Township

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Saginaw Highway in Delta Township between Creyts Roads and Canal Road is closed in both directions as police investigate a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to the area just after 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man with a gun in the road.

Witnesses say the man was walking down Saginaw, aiming a gun at people and firing shots.

Those witnesses say a passerby saw the man shooting and pulled out his own handgun, shooting and killing the man.

Police say that the man does have license to carry a gun and is cooperating with investigators.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar