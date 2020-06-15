Armed man in street leads to fatal shooting in Delta Township

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Saginaw Highway in Delta Township between Creyts Roads and Canal Road is closed in both directions as police investigate a fatal shooting.

Officers were called to the area just after 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man with a gun in the road.

Witnesses say the man was walking down Saginaw, aiming a gun at people and firing shots.

Those witnesses say a passerby saw the man shooting and pulled out his own handgun, shooting and killing the man.

Police say that the man does have license to carry a gun and is cooperating with investigators.

