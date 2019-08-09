GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – ArtPrize begins on September 7th, but for those familiar with the annual contest in Grand Rapids, this year will feature a new look.
Instead of a city-wide competition with cash rewards, this year’s event will have five art installations around town that are tied to social issues.
Project 1: Crossed Lines will have artists focus on exploring the lines that unite and divide a city as well as what it means to belong.
Project 1 is the first in a series of multiple site public art exhibitions in Grand Rapids.
According to officials, the bigger city-wide ArtPrize will return next year as a way to ensure that the quality of the exhibits remains high.
Check out ArtPrize in Grand Rapids September 7th to October 27th.
ArtPrize: Same canvas, new design
