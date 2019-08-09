ArtPrize: Same canvas, new design

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – ArtPrize begins on September 7th, but for those familiar with the annual contest in Grand Rapids, this year will feature a new look.

Instead of a city-wide competition with cash rewards, this year’s event will have five art installations around town that are tied to social issues.

Project 1: Crossed Lines will have artists focus on exploring the lines that unite and divide a city as well as what it means to belong.

Project 1 is the first in a series of multiple site public art exhibitions in Grand Rapids.

According to officials, the bigger city-wide ArtPrize will return next year as a way to ensure that the quality of the exhibits remains high.

Check out ArtPrize in Grand Rapids September 7th to October 27th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan