As tensions over face mask grow, a Michigan beverage association is offering de-escalation training

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Tensions around wearing face masks have been high across the Country. In some extreme cases, disputes have turned deadly.

Here in Michigan, we’ve seen at least two of those instances. In Flint, A family dollar body guard was killed in May, and last week a man was killed by a sheriff deputy after he stabbed a man over a face mask dispute.

Unfortunately employees and business owners find themselves dealing with the brunt of peoples frustrations when enforcing the rules.

Bret Story owns the Mayfair bar in Haslett. He says things are getting better, but since Governor Whitmers executive order requiring business enforce the mask mandate, he has heard his fair share of disgruntled customers come in and refuse to wear a mask.

Story says he was excited when he heard the Michigan licensed beverage association would be teaching a de-escaltion class.

The first virtual course was on Monday, MLBA taught participants the best way to deal with a difficult customer is to remain calm, listen, treat customers with respect and make them feel like they are apart of the solution not the problem.

“”Yes we understand your opinion that you don’t agree with the mask order, that’s fine but unfortunately we have to follow it or we can lose our license so we’re asking you to help us stay open,” says MLBA Executive Director Scott Ellis.

Around 80 people signed up for class today, and there is a second class scheduled for next week before they open the course up on a national scale.

