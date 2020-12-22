AstraZeneca agrees to test a Russian vaccine component with its own COVID-19 vaccine

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) – Developers of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have announced signing an agreement with AstraZeneca to test a combination of the British drugmaker’s COVID-19 shots and a component of the vaccine created in Moscow.

Russia proposed the approach to AstraZeneca last month, suggesting it could increase the effectiveness of the British vaccine.

AstraZeneca signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday with a medical research institute based in Moscow, the investment fund that bankrolled Sputnik V’s development, and with Russian drugmaker R-Pharm.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund says clinical trials are expected to start “in the nearest future.”