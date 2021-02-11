At least 3 killed in massive car pileup in Texas

(CBS NEWS) — At least three people were killed in a massive car pileup that shut down a Texas highway Thursday morning, Fort Worth police confirmed to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Fire Department said the pileup left multiple people trapped in their cars.

A storm chaser for CBS Dallas-Fort Worth on the scene estimated around 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on Interstate 34 in Fort Worth. Video footage Jason McLaughlin posted to Twitter shows wrecked cars and trucks strewn across the highway with some vehicles on top of others.

A picture McLaughlin posted showed dozens of vehicles backed up on the highway because of the pileup.

According to CBS DFW, police said bad weather caused the pileup. Freezing rain and sleet that fell overnight left roadways slick.