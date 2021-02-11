At the Box Office: A look at this week’s newest films and series.

CHICAGO, Ill. (WLNS) – Staying inside away from the cold this weekend? 6 News’ Dean Richards breaks down this weekend’s latest films and TV series.

The powerful Judas and the Black Messiah is out on HBO Max and in theaters this week, and it’s one film buffs won’t want to miss.

It’s the story of an FBI informant that infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther party with the goal of taking down its charismatic leader, Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya).

The film is a true story, with a powerful cast and message, and it’s a story you need to see for yourself.

It receives a Dean’s List A rating, and the film has received similar high praise from review aggregator sites, such as Rotten Tomatoes which gives the film a 97% Fresh rating, and Metacritic who scores the film an 84.

Also new this week is Robin Wright’s directorial debut Land, the story of a woman who leaves the modern world with no training, equipment, electricity, or supplies to live in a rustic shack in the woods far away from civilization.

On the verge of starvation, she meets an outdoorsman who becomes her only other human contact.

Visually stunning, the film could use a little more depth in its story. It received a Dean’s List C+.

Review aggregator sites give the film similar middling scores, with a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 61% on Metacritic.

The movie is in select theaters and is streaming soon.

In Fear of Rain follows a teenager diagnosed with Schizophrenia who begins to see and hear things, and she and her family must uncover whether or not they are real. The film realistically delves into the human mind and what it’s like to be neurodivergent.

Richards gives it a B-. It currently does not have a rating on Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic.

Also at the box office this weekend is Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, a comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, where two women leave their small town for the first time ever and go on a tropical vacation.

The movie is not out yet, and as such has no rating. It premiers Friday the 12th.

Our final film is A World to Come, a 19th century drama about two housewives who find each other after growing distant from their husbands. It’s the second 19th century lesbian love story to come out this year, with Francis Lee’s “Ammonite” premiering as well.

The film is coming to theaters and streaming soon.

Dean Richards gives it a Dean’s List D, but Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic were more praising, giving it 80% and 85% scores respectively.

On the small screen we have Buried by the Bernards, a reality show following the real life Bernard funeral home in Memphis, Tennessee and the over-the-top family that runs it. It’s available on Netflix