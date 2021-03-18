At the Movies: Marvel and DC fight for the spotlight with this week’s newest shows and movies

CHICAGO, Il. (WLNS) – The long-awaited “Snyder Cut” version of the 2016 blockbuster Batman vs Superman released on Thursday, and the internet is abuzz. Also new this week is the first episode of the Disney + Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a heavily anticipated superhero series that takes place after the monumental Avengers: Endgame.

6 News’ Dean Richards is here for you to break down his thoughts on these two heroic releases.

Describing Batman vs Superman as a “DC Comics fan’s dream” Richards also warned fans that “the first thing you need to know about this is that it is four hours long.”

The Snyder Cut doubles the original film’s runtime from around 2 hours, to approximately 4 hours.

For those who may not be in the know, many fans were disappointed with the original Batman vs Superman. The crossover film had a rocky production, as its original director Jack Snyder had to leave the production halfway through due to the loss of his daughter. Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to fill the gaps.

The two directors’ contrasting visions didn’t seem to resonate well with audiences, resulting in a mixed-to-poor reception of the original.

Still, the movie gained a cult classic status and fans demanded Snyder’s original ideas make it to the screen.

Thus, the Snyder Cut.

Snyder “Dusted off his old footage, shot new footage, and compiled it into what would have been his original vision. Now an overly bloated four hour vision,” said Richards.

Richards said fans will discuss this movie online endlessly, but casual fans would wonder why they spent half a workday on a story with little payoff.

“It’s a ‘less is almost always more’ Dean’s list C,” said Richards.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second major Marvel series to premiere on Disney + after the critically acclaimed Wandavision.

Falcon takes place after Avengers: Endgame where the original Captain America retired and passed his shield to fellow superhero The Falcon.

Falcon is accompanied by Cap’s childhood hero Bucky, or The Winter Soldier, and the duo fights evil.

It’s on Disney + this weekend.