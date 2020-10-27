Attendance rates drop 10 percent since last year in Lansing School District

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Students across the state are struggling with on-line learning amid the on-going covid-19 pandemic in one way or another.



Attendance numbers from the Lansing School District show that last year attendance numbers were at 90% whereas right now, they are at 80%.

Jessica Benavides, the executive director for improvement and innovation for Lansing Schools, collects data every month on who’s in class and who’s not. She says for the students missing class, it’s often times because families don’t have internet connection or simply, students just don’t feel motivated because they are at home and not a classroom setting.

“Our principals pull attendance daily, so they’re monitoring their own schools data to find out what’s happening with families a lot of times it just takes a phone call hey what’s happening we haven’t seen your child in school for a while is there anything we can do to help you and it could be that they had something they had to attend to or they moved or theirs a challenge in their own life that has inhibited their child from attending,” says Benavides.

Data also shows high school students miss school the most. This semester 41% of 9-12th graders have missed about 20% of their school days, since September.

To help solve the problem of students missing class, the Lansing School District has also given-out more than 9-thousand devices to help students learn at home and have help provided internet for families in need.

They are also thinking of ways to make virtual learning more engaging, so students can have something to look forward to.