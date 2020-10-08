Attorney General Dana Nessel to hold joint announcement today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening today at 1 PM Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will make a joint announcement with several law enforcement officials across the state.
Those officials include:
- Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan
- Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan
- Josh Hauxhurst, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge, F.B.I.
- Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Casper
It’s not clear what this announcement is about, you can watch it live here on wlns.com.