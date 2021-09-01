Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a police officer and a suspect in Battle Creek Monday.

Battle Creek city officials said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on South Avenue just south of Fountain Street, which is near Main Street.

Officials said the suspect was armed. Additional details are unclear at this time.

There is no threat to the public at this time, officials said.

Michigan State Police has been notified, which is standard procedure. Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

