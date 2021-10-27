Lead projectile recovered from injured ‘Rust’ director, authorities say

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – During a news conference on Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that while it is still too early in the investigation to comment on possible charges, a live, lead projectile has been recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza after it was fired from a prop gun on the set of “Rust”. Sheriff Mendoza said it would be left up to the medical examiner to determine if it was the same live round that killed director of cinematography Halyna Hutchins.

In addition to actor Alec Baldwin, who fired the prop gun, the sheriff also identified armorer Hannah Reed Gutierrez and assistant director David Halls as individuals who handled and inspected the gun prior to it being fired. All three individuals provided statements and have been cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has collected about 600 items of evidence through search warrants. This includes 3 firearms, about 500 rounds of ammunition, and several pieces of clothing and accessories.

“We believe that we have in our possession the firearm that was fired by Mr. Baldwin, this is the firearm that we believe discharged the bullet. We also believe that we have the spent shell casing that was fired from the gun. The actual lead projectile that was fired has been recovered from the shoulder of Mr. Souza,” said Sheriff Mendoza.

The sheriff’s office also believes it has recovered additional possible live rounds from the set. All evidence items will be submitted to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia to be analyzed. The ballistic analysis will determine the exact specifics of the lead projectile recovered from Souza’s shoulder.

“We know there was one live round as far as we’re concerned, on set. We’re gonna determine whether– we suspect there were other live rounds, but that’s up to the testing. Right now, we’re gonna determine how those got there, why they were there. Because they shouldn’t have been there,” said Mendoza.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.