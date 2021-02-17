Auto experts say it’s important to keep a few things in mind when you see snow and freezing temperatures in your forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) A common problem after a heavy snowfall is having snow stuck in your wheels and that could cause some problems while you’re driving.
A simple trick that can prevent that is before stepping into your car take a look around all of your wheels and if you see any snow built up by your tires, kick it off.
A trip to the car wash can help as well, that way every part of your wheels is clear of any built-up snow or ice.
The Manager of Tuffy Auto Service Chris Feneis, says when people see snow or freezing temperatures in their forecast there are a few things you need to keep in mind.
“I would say the big thing would be