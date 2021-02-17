Auto experts say it’s important to keep a few things in mind when you see snow and freezing temperatures in your forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) A common problem after a heavy snowfall is having snow stuck in your wheels and that could cause some problems while you’re driving.

A simple trick that can prevent that is before stepping into your car take a look around all of your wheels and if you see any snow built up by your tires, kick it off.

A trip to the car wash can help as well, that way every part of your wheels is clear of any built-up snow or ice.

The Manager of Tuffy Auto Service Chris Feneis, says when people see snow or freezing temperatures in their forecast there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

“I would say the big thing would be check engine light if the light comes on when it gets cold I would get it checked out its temperature-related let the vehicle warm up always keep it full of gas when it’s cold and drive safe tire pressures is another one don’t wanna have your tires low on air when its cold like this,” says Feneis.

