Auto industry icon, Lee Iacocca, dies at age 94

DETROIT (WLNS/AP/CNN) – Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca, who rescued the company in the early 1980s, has died at the age of 94.
The auto industry icon was instrumental in the creation of the Ford Mustang and the Chrysler minivan.
The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Iacocca, who spent his last years living in Los Angeles, died Tuesday morning at his Bel-Air home from complications of Parkinson’s disease, according to a family spokeswoman.
According to CNN, Iacocca’s youngest daughter confirmed he passed away of natural causes Tuesday. He is survived by two daughters and eight grandchildren.
Born Lido Anthony Iacocca in Allentown, Pa., on Oct. 15, 1924, he was the son of Nicola and Antoinette Iacocca, both natives of San Marco, Italy.
Iacocca started working at Ford Motor Company in 1946, named president in 1970, but was fired by Henry Ford Jr. in 1978.
Chrysler Corp. hired him in 1978 and became the company’s CEO in 1979, retiring from the company in 1992.
