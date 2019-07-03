Auto industry icon, Lee Iacocca, dies at age 94

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Rescue crews spent the evening searching for a child in the Grand River.

A call came in just before 7:00 p.m. that there was a child struggling in the Grand River near Fulton Park, just west of Waverly Rd. and south of Holmes.

A dive team searched the water around the park, but unfortunately bad weather made diving dangerous and the search had to be called off.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.