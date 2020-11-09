Average statewide gas price drops to $2 which is the lowest since June

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Average gas prices in the state of Michigan have now fallen to $2 even, and to the lowest levels since early June especially for greater Lansing drivers.

The prices are down four cents a gallon compared to last week which is also 12 cents less than last month and 55 cents less than this time a year ago.

Overall, drivers across the state are paying $30 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

The most expensive gas in the state is in Marquette at $2.19, and the cheapest is right here in Lansing at $1.87.