While millions of Michiganders may go for a dip in the state’s lakes, rivers, creeks, and ponds this holiday weekend, health officials are warning people to stay away from foam if they see it.

Foam can happen naturally, particularly in eddies and other barriers.

As tempting as it may be to touch or play with, state officials say it may also be dangerous. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the foam may contain bacteria that may make people sick. They say it could also hide hazardous chemicals including PFAS. The “forever chemical” has been found to cause liver damage when exposed to high levels on a frequent basis.

State officials say foam with PFAS is typically a brighter white than foam without it – which tends to be off-white or brown.

“We advise you to avoid contact with foam if you can, but if you accidentally come into contact with foam, you should rinse off as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive in a press release. “Rinsing off in general after water activities is always a good idea.”

Experts say PFAS typically won’t get into your body just by touching your skin, but the longer you come into contact with it increases the chances of that happening.

If your dog doesn’t like staying put during bath time, put plastic wrap around your forehead with peanut butter on it. Your dog will be distracted from the bath and focus on licking all the peanut butter off.

Officials with the state’s department of agriculture also warn against pets coming into contact with foam – as animals that groom or lick themselves after coming into contact with PFAS may ingest it that way. They also suggest rinsing off animals as soon as possible if they do happen upon some foam.