Barry Co. deputies: Missing woman’s remains found near Nashville

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say remains found in rural Barry County this week are that of a woman who was reported missing about three months ago.

On Tuesday morning, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office says, a Michigan State Police helicopter crew morning spotted Rachel Hazen’s SUV in a soybean field off Cloverdale Road in Maple Grove Township, south of the village of Nashville. Dogs were then brought in and found human remains not far from the SUV.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the remained had been positively identified as that of Hazen.

Authorities say Hazen, 41, visited her son in Dowling on July 21 and was later seen at her home at Thornapple Lake Estates in Castleton Township between Nashville and Hastings. Five days later, a friend called police to report her missing.

The sheriff’s office said in July it didn’t have any information to suggest Hazen was in danger.

Deputies are investigating her death.