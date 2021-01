Health personal handle a sample as they run a test for COVID-19 behind a screen at the General Hospital in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on April 13, 2020 during the novel coronavirus pandemic. – The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said Monday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) — The Barry-Eaton Health Department released a COVID-19 vaccine interest form today. Those that are part of at-risk groups determined by the MDHHS are subject to vaccine availablity.

This form determines the phase and priority group for individuals and workplaces.

Healthcare workers who are employed at hospitals or health systems (Spectrum, Sparrow, etc) should seek the vaccine through your employer, and not use this form.



The form can be found here.