Barry-Eaton Health Department to rescind school mask mandate

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Barry-Eaton Health Department has rescinded its mask mandate for schools effective at midnight October 1.

“The rescission of these orders is due to boilerplate language included in the Fiscal 2022 state budget that purports to restrict funding to local health departments with COVID-19 local emergency orders in effect as of October 1, 2021,” an official press release stated.

“We urge our local school districts and other educational settings to continue to implement universal masking policies and follow quarantine best practices. It’s critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 within schools and our communities,” stated Colette Scrimger, Health Officer. She continued, “We will continue to evaluate the situation and will consider issuing orders in the future as the question of the constitutionality of Senate Bill 82 and House Bill 4400 becomes clearer and if community conditions necessitate such orders.”