EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Stay home as much as possible. That’s the message from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, following the Thanksgiving day Holiday.

According to the health department, you should Work from home if you can, get groceries delivered, shop online for holiday gifts, and don’t hang out with those not in your household.

The department also adds you should of course wear a mask if you plan to go out.