Battle Creek Transit will use $6M grant to buy buses

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Transit will use $6 million from the federal government to replace 70% of its fleet.

The cash comes in the form of a grant from the Federal Transit Administration, which issued money to public transit systems across the country to help replace, refurbish and buy new buses, plus build new facilities.

Battle Creek Transit says it will use its share to buy 14 new vehicles — at least 10 full-size buses and four other smaller vehicles, which could be vans or smaller buses. The vehicles will have the latest safety features, which BCT says will improve reliability and cut maintenance costs.

A resolution to accept the grant is on the agenda for the next Battle Creek City Commission meeting.

BCT Director Mallory Avis told News 8 she hopes to have the money in hand and start buying buses by early next year. It will take about 18 months for new buses, which are custom built, to arrive.

The 14 new vehicles will be purchased over five years.