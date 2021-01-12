Be aware of a digital footprint

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—- Every day, most of us use virtual platforms to handle our daily tasks. Especially, during the COVID-era virtual learning for students has increased and working from home. However, a simple click on web browsers can place your personal information in a dangerous place.

Doctor Stephanie Jordan teaches as an assistant professor for Michigan State University. She teaches the undergraduate Cyber-security and Privacy course. Jordan’s main focus in her classes is to teach about the harmful effect of a digital footprint is.

“A digital footprint is a trace that any person leaves on the internet whether it’s an interaction with a web browser, or with their phone, or any other communication device that connects to the internet, said Jordan.“This can be both their own trace, or what they do intentionally, and also traces that happen when others are trying to connect with them.”



During this pandemic, virtual interactions increased, and Jordan is also a mother to a 6-year-old girl. She wants to help protect the safety of students in middle school and elementary school. Each time she thinks of Youtube, she thinks of her own daughter.

“I think about her online interaction and what she understands about things like youtube for instance, which is a place that has a lot of children’s content, and is also a place we’re directing a lot of children in the pandemic as part of pedagogy, as part of teaching our classes.” Jordan stated, “YouTube has a lot of ads that are not intended for children’s vision. We run into these first-person shooters, or difficult political content when we’re trying to watch a baby shark video.”

Jordan has said each time an individual opens youtube.com google begins to virtually track each piece of information on the browser tab. She recommends turning off the auto-play button located underneath the video. This way, auto-generated content will stop playing and adults have more control over what a younger person is able to see.

However, with virtual education as the new normal Jordan wants educators to be careful. Especially, when they are using platforms like Zoom or Skype. Jordan says, if your chatroom is not protected by a password other strangers in a public space can come into the chat.

“Have a more complex password,” Jordan said, “it’s more helpful for stopping trackers and people who will crack the password.”



Jordan also recommends a password manager like Keepass and 1password.

“They will help you to manage the many different sites we are logging in these days and allow you to have a different and unique password for every site,” Jordan exclaimed.

Cyber-security experts say hackers can use personal social media and emails to post under names.

“There is a very complex network of tracking on the internet, companies are taking all of your clicks and all of your data and how long you look at things, where you’re leading from one thing to another, all the tabs across your whole browser.” Jordan mentioned, “so, if you have multiple tabs open, they’re actually all talking to each other, cookies are being stored on your browser that lasts for long-sessions and so as long as those cookies are there, they will collect data about all of your interactions on your browser as long as it’s open.

Cyber-security experts also say there is no actual evidence to tell when an individual is being tracked and eventually gets hacked. However, they say the easiest protocol to take is closing browsers and restarting applications.

“There’s a lot of reason to care about cyber-security and identity theft,” Jordan exclaimed, “You want to know where your data is going, simply being in control of your own data, and thinking about your freedom of information, and thinking about your freedom of choice on the internet and how much you’re able to control things.”