Bellisio Foods, Inc. recalls beef pasta products

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Bellisio Foods, Inc. is recalling nearly 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat spaghetti with meat sauce because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions with consumption. It’s encouraged that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

If you have any questions about the recall you can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs, Bellisio Foods, Inc., at (800) 446-5469 or email kcummings@bellisiofoods.com