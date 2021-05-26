Benson, Nessel denounce GOP election reform bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There is still a lot of controversy surrounding the 2020 election.

In Michigan, Republicans have introduced a package of 39 bills they say would make our elections more secure.

GOP lawmakers say voting through mail is not secure and requiring proof of identification would protect the integrity of the election process.

Today Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel held a news conference denouncing the bills saying they are based on ‘falsehoods.’

“Let’s be clear, Michigan’s elections are already among the most secure and accessible in the country. Our current ID laws work, and are part of a robust system to ensure that only eligible citizens are able to cast ballots in our elections,” said Benson. “There is absolutely no evidence that this legislation would build on those current security protocols to increase the integrity of the system. But there is considerable evidence that it would make it more difficult for eligible citizens to vote,” she said.

The package of bills have been criticized by the NAACP, several election workers including Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope and Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum. Several big name corporations also wrote a letter denouncing the latest measures.

To become law, the bills would have to pass the Senate and House. The governor would also need to sign off on them.