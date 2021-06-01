Benson to announce bills regarding Secretary of State branch capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and two Democratic state lawmakers are putting forth legislation that they say would expand the capacity of SoS branch offices.

Benson and state Reps. Julie Brixie of East Lansing and Stephanie Young of Detroit will formally announce the bills at a 2:15 p.m. press conference. That will stream live here.

A release announcing the press conference did not explain the nature of the expansion to branch operations.

Both Brixie and Young sit on the state House Oversight Committee, which Benson went before last week to defend her decision to move offices to an appointment-only format. Benson says the new system is getting people in and out of offices faster and allowing branches to serve more people. While there have been complaints that it can take months to get an appointment, Benson and her department have also reminded people that next-day appointments are released every day, twice a day.

Officials have also reminded people that more services have been moved online or to self-service kiosks, so you may not need to go in at all.