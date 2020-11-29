Biden announces all-female communications staff

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he expects 5,000 residents a day will receive vaccines once they are made widely available.

Duggan spoke on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, where he says convention centers and parking areas near stadiums would play major roles in the logistics of vaccinating the 700,000 Detroit residents.

Hospital workers, first-responders, those over 65, and other groups more at risk of coronavirus infection were expected to be first in line to receive vaccinations.

Duggan said he expected some vaccines to be available to the wider public in 2021.

At 5,000 vaccinations a day, Duggan said it would still likely take three to four months to complete vaccinations once they start in Detroit.