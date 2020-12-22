Biden to pick Connecticut education commissioner as Ed. Secretary

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media while flanked by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the Queen Theater after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden spoke about how his administration would respond to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP)– President-elect Joe Biden has chosen the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher to serve as education secretary.

Miguel Cardona was appointed to the top education post in Connecticut just months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

When schools moved to remote learning, he hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across the state. Since then, however, he has increasingly pressed schools to reopen, saying it’s harmful to keep students at home.

Cardona, who is 45, was raised in a housing project in Meriden, Connecticut, and went through the city’s public schools before returning to work as a fourth-grade teacher in the district in 1998.