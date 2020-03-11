WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.
Both men were focused intensely on Michigan, the night’s biggest prize.
Beyond Michigan, Sanders could get a boost in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state, where polls haven’t yet closed.
Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in an early blow to Sanders
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden delivered decisive wins in Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, dealing an early blow to Bernie Sanders on a night when six states were up for grabs.