Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in an early blow to Sanders

A resurgent Joe Biden has likely added Michigan to his list of primary wins, defeating Bernie Sanders in the race for Michigan's delegates.

With over 30 percent of the votes counted, according to CBS News, Biden will defeat Bernie Sanders and claim the coveted Michigan delegates.

Five states — Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho — hold Democratic primaries on Tuesday, while North Dakota has a caucus. All told, there are 352 delegates up for grabs. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders scored an upset in Michigan in 2016 that lent much-needed credibility to his primary challenge of Hillary Clinton.

It’s also where President Donald Trump’s general-election victory was so narrow that Democrats are desperate to show they have the strength to flip it back.

In the 2016 general election, Donald Trump won Michigan with 47.5% of the vote, compared with Hillary Clinton's 47.27%. Trump was the first Republican to win Michigan since 1988.