Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.
The former vice president rode a wave of African-American support to a Saturday win that ended Bernie Sanders’ winning streak and offered badly needed momentum for Biden’s unsettled White House bid.
The top finish came in a do-or-die election that followed three underwhelming performances. South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary, which marked the first major test of the candidates’ appeal among black voters.