Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

Paul Nagel grew up knowing having a heart attack was always a possibility.

"My dad had a heart attack at a very young age, my uncle passed away from a heart attack at 38. My other uncle had 2 or 3 heart procedures and the final time passed away. My grandmother on my dads side also passed away from heart issues." Said Paul Nagel.

Paul's heart journey began almost 8 years ago, when he was at work interviewing employees.

"I felt like 2 offensive lineman were crushing me from left to right, just pushing in pushing in. The tightness was right at the center of the chest." Nagel added.

