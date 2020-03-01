Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Conway, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Joe Biden has scored a resounding victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

The former vice president rode a wave of African-American support to a Saturday win that ended Bernie Sanders’ winning streak and offered badly needed momentum for Biden’s unsettled White House bid.

The top finish came in a do-or-die election that followed three underwhelming performances. South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary, which marked the first major test of the candidates’ appeal among black voters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story