Biden’s new plan to speed up the vaccine rollout

Washington D.C. (WLNS) — There could be light at the end of the tunnel.



There’s a new plan to speed up the vaccine roll-out, this comes as the U.S. hit a record of deaths in one day.

Dr. Osterholm is part of the incoming Biden administration’s Coronavirus Task Force.

He says the new COVID strain has been found in at least 8 states so far.



But for those who already gotten the vaccine, you might be in the clear.

Pfizer and Biotech, both said their vaccine should protect against the strain.



For those who have not gotten vaccinated yet, there is some good news.



President-Elect Joe Biden said he could speed up the vaccine delivery by releasing nearly all available doses, rather than holding back the second dose.