Big weddings in the works for 2021

(NewsNation Now) — Elaborate weddings are expected to make a comeback this year as many couples had to cancel their 2020 plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch the NewsNation television broadcast

One wedding officiant in Texas says she was surprised by the number of couples who wanted to get married as the year came to a close, officiating four to five weddings on one weekend. She says many couples simply wanted to say “I do” and worked with the COVID-19 restrictions.

The wedding officiant says that more “Save the Dates” have already been scheduled for 2021 compared to last year, with most couples planning to tie the knot this fall.