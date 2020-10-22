Bill to coordinate space weather monitoring signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – A Senate bill to improve how the U.S. monitors space weather was signed into law today.
Space weather includes things like solar wind, solar flares, and geomagnetic storms. These mostly affect things in orbit, like satellites, but can also have impacts here on Earth, from causing the Northern Lights to knocking out communications or power grids.
Several federal agencies monitor different kinds of space weather, and the bill signed by President Trump today will help coordinate their findings so the U.S. can respond to conditions in space.
The bipartisan bill was sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters and a republican senator from Colorado.