Bill to legalize fireworks on Juneteenth has cleared the State House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan bill that would make fireworks legal on the eve and day of Juneteenth has cleared the Michigan House.

Juneteenth is a state holiday in Michigan and other parts of the country. It’s held on June 19th every year, marking the anniversary of the day in 1865 when a Union Army general read the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas. This officially outlawed slavery in Texas, the last Confederate state where it was still legal.

The Michigan House approved H.B. 5897 on Thursday with a vote of 93-13. The bipartisan bill would add Juneteenth to the list of holidays when local units of government, like cities and townships, are not allowed to ban the use of fireworks.

If the bill becomes law, people could shoot fireworks on June 18th and 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Those dates would fall on a Friday and Saturday in 2021.

The bill will now go to the State Senate for consideration.

You can read the bill for yourself by clicking here, or you can click here to read the official summary.