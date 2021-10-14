Bill to remove ‘tampon tax’ passes Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A pair of bills that aim to repeal taxes on menstrual products, known as the “tampon tax,” passed through the Michigan State House of Representatives Thursday with bipartisan support.

House Bills 4270 and 5267 would exempt tampons, maxi pads, reusable menstrual cups and other menstrual products from taxation.

Currently, menstrual products are subject to the 6% Michigan sales tax.

“I am proud that our tireless work has finally paid off,” said state Rep. Padma Kuppa (D-Troy), in a press release. “With these bills making it through the House, we are that much closer as a state to eliminating this unjust tax, helping those struggling with period poverty and creating a more equitable world for women and girls. Now it’s time to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this essential legislation becomes law.”

“I am glad my colleagues see this issue as the public health crisis it is and agree that sanitary products are essential items that people cannot live without,” said state Rep. Tenisha Yancey (D-Harper Woods), sponsor of HB 4270. “No one should have to pay more for any product tied to their health and well-being. I’m proud of all the hard work that has been done to push this vital package that much closer to the finish line, helping to end period poverty.”

The bills now head to the senate.