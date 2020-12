Bipartisan group encourages adoption of COVID-19 relief compromise

UNDATED (WOOD) — A bipartisan group from Congress is pushing colleagues to pass the COVID-19 relief package they have put forth.

The compromise proposal was the brainchild of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in the House and a group of nine cooperating senators.

The Problem Solvers Caucus hosted a press conference on Capitol Hill that streamed live on Facebook Thursday afternoon to tout their proposal. Members U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, and Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, were among those in attendance.

“Our mission right now is to witness these stories and do something about it. For everyone who has platitudes about what the country is going through, you should be asking them specifically what have they done today to actually move us forward,” Slotkin said. “If they’re just offering platitudes and they haven’t come joined us and signed up and endorsed the proposal and said they’re going to stay here until we get this done, whatever it does to their Christmas break, then they are talking empty words.”

The group’s $908 billion COVID Emergency Relief Framework would include cash for the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment insurance, state and local governments, transportation and vaccine distribution, among other things. It would not include stimulus checks for Americans.

It would act as a stopgap measure, continuing services through the first quarter of 2021 after the CARES Act expires at the end of 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday said they would use the bill as a framework for negotiations with Republicans. Pelosi had previously been unwilling to agree to less than the $2.2 trillion proposal the Democrat-controlled House has approved, even though the Republican-controlled Senate had refused to spend so much.

Americans are currently living through the worst stretch of the pandemic. Many family budgets & small businesses are at their breaking point. It’s time for Leader McConnell to sit down with Democrats & finally begin a true, bipartisan effort to address the country’s needs. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 2, 2020

Democratic leadership’s support puts pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to get on board. On the Senate floor Thursday morning, McConnell said a deal was “within reach.”