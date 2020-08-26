“BLM Sucks” painted near Michigan State University’s rock

The rock is a common place to find messages on Michigan State University’s campus, but today some students say it was used to spread words of hate.

The rock has been painted three times in the last 24 hours

Last night a black lives matter message was painted over with ‘trump 2020’. The sidewalk a few feet away had the words ‘b-l-m sucks’ spray painted on it.

A few hours ago members of the Black Student Alliance joined together to paint over the rock writing “black lives matter” and “say their names” on one side of the rock and writing “go vote” on the other side.

Members say that the hateful messages will not stop them from having their voices heard.

A fraternity’s Greek letters were written on the trump message but it’s not clear exactly who painted the rock overnight.