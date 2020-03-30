Blood drive aims to help with critical blood shortages

The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase. This pandemic has caused many businesses to close down. Many blood drives are closed and this has caused a critical blood shortage.

Today a blood drive took place at ‘The Peoples Church of East Lansing’. Dozens of people arrived throughout the day to help with the shortage.

The American Red Cross took extra precautions from wiping everything down to wearing gloves and masks. They even took the temperature of everyone working and donating.

Susan Seinkey donated blood today and encourages other to as well. She says, “I think right now when people have to keep at home and some folks are afraid to leave their houses if you can and healthy enough to, do it.”

The Red Cross says you must make an appointment to donate blood. You can visit the American Red Cross website for more information on how to make an appointment.