Panel bans open carry of guns in Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Capitol Commission on Monday voted to ban the open carry of firearms in the Capitol Building.

The ban passed unanimously in a brief meeting.

The commission considered the matter last year after armed people who opposed the governor’s coronavirus restrictions filed into the Michigan Capitol and the Senate gallery, but ultimately decided to hold off on voting on a ban.

The issue was brought back up following last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, after which Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said he would be OK with banning open carry at the state Capitol.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised the ban in a Monday statement, calling it a “good start” but adding that “more action is needed.” She called for a ban of all weapons, including concealed weapons.

“No lawmaker, reporter, staff member, or anyone who works in the Michigan Capitol should fear for their safety at work. But in the past year, we have seen a rapid rise in violent rhetoric and threats to public safety that require our immediate action. In April of 2020, armed protestors stormed the Michigan Capitol and stood in the gallery, long guns in hand, looking to intimidate legislators doing their job to serve the people of Michigan. And last week, we saw an armed insurgency occur in our nation’s capitol. This cannot stand. We must take immediate action to protect everyone who steps foot in our state Capitol. “The Capitol Commission’s action to ban open carry guns at the Capitol is a good start, but more action is needed. On a normal day, hundreds of people walk through the Capitol, including groups of fourth graders, teachers, and parents on school field trips to learn about state government. That’s why we must take action to ban all weapons at the Capitol to keep Michiganders safe. I am hopeful that the Capitol Commission will recognize the need for further action, and I stand ready to assist in implementing this policy to keep Michiganders safe.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, also a Democrat, agreed the ban is “not enough” to keep everyone in the capitol safe:

“Though I appreciate the Commission’s decision today to prohibit the open carry of firearms, it’s only a single step down the long path of reforms that are necessary to make our legislators, state employees and visitors safe in our state Capitol. Firearms – whether explicitly visible or concealed by clothing – possess the same capability to inflict injury and harm on others and only banning open carry does little to meaningfully improve the safety and security of our Capitol. I urge the Commission or our Legislature to take the proper action and pass the necessary reforms that truly take into account the safety of those visiting and working in our Capitol. Today’s actions are simply not enough to do that.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

But the head of the Capitol Commission previously said a complete ban is easier said than done:

“In order to do a total ban would require a huge expenditure,” Commission Chair Gary Randall told News 8 Friday. “We are not in a position to do that right now. But this is the preventive step and it’s the one that most people have expressed concern about and that is people coming into the Capitol with automatic weapons and heavy armory.”

Speaker of the House-elect Jason Wentworth, R-Clare, said in a statement that the Capitol Commission “does not have the authority to set policy in the Capitol.” He said he was “looking at options for handling that moving forward” but that for now, Michigan State Police will enforce the ban.