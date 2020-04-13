Boating banned under the stay at home order

This is the Great Lakes state so boating is an extremely popular activity but during the COVID-19 crisis there are strict rules in place.

Some boaters are angry with Governor Whitmer’s stay at home order. At first people thought they would be able to go boating but for some that has changed.

Basically if your boat has a motor you can’t go out on the water.

The manager of Grand Pointe Marina in Windsor Township says this is affecting people in many ways.

“I don’t think we are asking for anything specific, I don’t think we’re asking for anything specials, Michigan has over 10,000 lakes, streams, and rivers and using them is what Michigan is built on we are the outdoor great lake state,” says Chris Stevens manager of Grand Pointe Marina.

This order is not banning all outdoor activities. People can still sail, kayak, and canoe.