(WGHP) — Bob Bryar, the drummer of the rock band My Chemical Romance from 2004 to 2014 has died, TMZ reports. He was 44.

According to TMZ, Bryar was found dead in his Tennessee home Tuesday after last being seen alive on November 4.

Bryar first joined the group in 2004 after meeting them while they were on tour with The Used. He went on to play drums on the 2006 album “The Black Parade,” the group’s most well-known record.

He also wrote songs for MCR’s 2010 album “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” but left the group before its release.

To date, he’s the longest-tenured drummer in MCR history.

In 2020, he appeared at a remembrance for and wrote about late Rush drummer, Neil Peart, telling a heartfelt anecdote about their friendship.

In the years since leaving the group, Bryar admitted that he experienced suicidal thoughts multiple times since leaving MCR.

A cause of death has not been revealed; however, foul play has been ruled out as Bryar’s weapons and music equipment in the home were untouched.