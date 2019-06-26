Body found in the Grand River near Onondaga

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Michigan joined 42 other states in releasing an unredacted complaint against 20 of the nation's largest drug manufacturers.

Among the now public emails between generic drug manufacturers is potential evidence of conspiracy to inflate prices and obstruct justice.

A lawsuit was first filed by Michigan and 43 other states on May 10th. The full, unredacted version is now available after the court granted the states' motion to unseal the complaint.

“This evidence demonstrates that these drug manufacturers knew exactly what they were doing, knew their actions were illegal, and deliberately and methodically conspired to fix prices and allocate market shares for drugs that our residents rely on every day,” said Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel.

The complaint is the second to be filed in an ongoing, expanding investigation that the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General has referred to as possibly the largest cartel case in the history of the United States.

Michigan did not join the still pending first complaint, filed in 2016, that now includes 18 corporate defendants, two individual defendants, and 15 generic drugs.