(The Hill) — Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was escorted out of a Denver theater in the middle of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” Sunday night for allegedly “causing a disturbance,” according to a report in The Denver Post on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Boebert’s campaign office confirmed to The Denver Post that Boebert was escorted out of the theater, but denied some of the behavior alleged in an incident report that The Denver Post obtained from venue officials.

The incident report, which did not include any names, said two patrons were asked to leave the theater about five minutes after the second act began of the touring Broadway musical “Beetlejuice.” It claimed the two patrons were vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance.”

Boebert’s spokesperson, according to the Colorado newspaper, said the congresswoman denied vaping, but she admitted she took a photo during the performance and said she was not aware that photos were not allowed.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, reportedly wrote in a statement to the newspaper.

Boebert seemed to confirm the incident herself Tuesday night, posting on X, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!”

“Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!” she added.

According to the incident report, the two patrons were warned during intermission to stop certain behavior after three audience members complained. The report said the patrons were escorted out after security received another complaint “about the patrons being loud and at the time [they] were recording,” The Denver Post reported.

The two patrons, even after being escorted to the lobby of the theater, refused to leave.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” an usher said in the incident report, according to The Denver Post.

Police reportedly arrived and stayed in the lobby until the two patrons left.

The Hill has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.