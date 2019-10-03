Border patrol donates clothes and generators to Bahamas

Valentino Ingraham washes clothing to remove salt and dirt amid the rubble of his mother’s property destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Rocky Creek East End, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The motors of his family’s boats were also destroyed. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MIAMI (WLNS) – Border patrol officers in Miami and Fort Lauderdale organized and transported hundreds of pounds of clothing items and more than a dozen generators for delivery to the Bahamas last week.

The donations are to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

Ten pallets of donated clothing items previously seized included a mix of shirts, undergarments, hats, visors and sunglasses.

“Items that likely would have been forfeited, slated for auction or destroyed as part of a final disposition are now going to help those in need,” said Miami International Airport Port Director Christopher D. Maston.

In 2016, officers donated more than 2300 pairs of shoes and about 1,950 clothing items following Hurricane Matthew.

