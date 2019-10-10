Border Patrol intercept taxidermied endangered species

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) --- Even though McLaren's new campus is still being built, on Thursday doctors and other staff were able to take a tour of their new workplace with help from virtual reality.

McLaren Surgical Services Business Development Director Tiffany Hughes said, "as part of us redesigning health care from the ground up we have spent months and months working with staff, providers and community to get input as to what this hospital needs to be successful."